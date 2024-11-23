Published 08:07 IST, November 23rd 2024
Mumbadevi Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Shaina NC and Congress's Amin Patel
The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP-led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.
There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.
Mumbadevi assembly constituency located in the Mumbai City district has emerged a key battle in the state assembly elections as Shaina NC from the Shiv Sena (SHS) and Congress 's Amin Patel are in close neck to neck fight in Mumbadevi assembly constituency.
In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the voter turnout in Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency was recorded at 48.76 percent.
Shaina NC Trailing
Amin Patel of congress is leading over Shaina NC by 14565 votes after 9 rounds of voting.
According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading with a massive victory at over 131 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.
Updated 16:07 IST, November 23rd 2024