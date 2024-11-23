Mumbadevi Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Shaina NC and Congress's Amin Patel

Mumbai: It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP-led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.

There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.

Mumbadevi assembly constituency located in the Mumbai City district has emerged a key battle in the state assembly elections as Shaina NC from the Shiv Sena (SHS) and Congress 's Amin Patel are in close neck to neck fight in Mumbadevi assembly constituency.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the voter turnout in Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency was recorded at 48.76 percent.

Shaina NC Trailing

Amin Patel of congress is leading over Shaina NC by 14565 votes after 9 rounds of voting.