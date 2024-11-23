Nala Election 2024 Results: JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato Defeats BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato

Nala Election 2024 Results: Nala Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the moth of November 2024.

Nala Constituency live results and know party-wise leading and trailing candidates as voting count begins.

Rabindra Nath Mahat (JMM) leads in Nala constituency, BJP 's Madhav Chandra Mahato's trails.

JMM had won from the Nala seat during the last Jharkhand Assembly election 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Nala seat.

Candidate Party Madhav Chandra Mahato BJP Rabindra Nath Mahato JMM Kanai Chandra Malpaharia CPI Mahashon Murmu LAP Raghubir Yadav JLKM

In the 2019 Assembly elections, JMM Rabindra Nath Mahato won from the Nala garnering 61356 votes. Rabindra Nath Mahato defeated BJP Satyanand Jha who got 57836 votes.

The date of voting for the Nala Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 20 November. The voting took place in the Phase 2, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Nala constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 2. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20

The counting and announcement of results for the Nala Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be on November 23, 2024.