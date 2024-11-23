Published 01:13 IST, November 23rd 2024
Nala Election 2024 Results: JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato Defeats BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato
Nala Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies, know party-wise leading and trailing candidates as voting count begins.
Nala Election 2024 Results: Nala Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in the moth of November 2024.
Nala Election 2024 Result Live
Rabindra Nath Mahat (JMM) leads in Nala constituency, BJP 's Madhav Chandra Mahato's trails.
Counting of votes in Nala has begun and initial trends will roll out shortly thereafter.
JMM had won from the Nala seat during the last Jharkhand Assembly election 2019. Stay with republicworld.com, as we bring you the latest updates on Nala assembly election results 2024.
Nala Assembly Election 2024 Candidates list
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the alliance of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are the major parties that have fielded candidates from the Nala seat.
|Candidate
|Party
|Madhav Chandra Mahato
|BJP
|Rabindra Nath Mahato
|JMM
|Kanai Chandra Malpaharia
|CPI
|Mahashon Murmu
|LAP
|Raghubir Yadav
|JLKM
Nala Election Results 2019
In the 2019 Assembly elections, JMM Rabindra Nath Mahato won from the Nala garnering 61356 votes. Rabindra Nath Mahato defeated BJP Satyanand Jha who got 57836 votes.
Nala (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 voting date
The date of voting for the Nala Assembly Constituency Election 2024 was 20 November. The voting took place in the Phase 2, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Nala Assembly Election 2024 Election Phase
The Nala constituency in Jharkhand voted in Phase 2. The voting in Jharkhand took place in two phases - November 13 and November 20
Nala (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Counting Date, Results
The counting and announcement of results for the Nala Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will be on November 23, 2024.
Nala (Jharkhand) Assembly Election 2024 Result Date and Time
The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Nala Assembly Constituency Election 2024 will take place on November 23, counting of votes begins at 8 AM.
