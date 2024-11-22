Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri (SC), Bhosari, and Vadgaon Sheri Results Declared

Pimpri(SC) Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Chinchwad, Bhosari, and Vadgaon Sheri Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the seven constituencies in Pune district including Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri (SC), Bhosari, and Vadgaon Sheri ends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led Mahayuti alliance made a resounding comeback in Maharashtra , with trends showing its dominance in 236 of the state’s 288 assembly seats as of 6:57 PM, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) far behind.

BJP's Mahesh Landge leading against NCP(SP) Ajit Gavhane with 13098 votes

NCP's Shankar Hiraman Mandekar leading against Congress ' Sangram Anantrao Thopate with 31109 votes

Pune election results LIVE: NCP leader Anna Dadu Bansode is leading in the Pimpri assembly constituency by 4018 votes.

Initial trends by Election Commission come in. Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP of the Mahayuti lead on 3, 3 and 1 seat respectively.

Sharad Pawar led NCP-SCP of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leading on 1 seat.

Purandar Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Nationalist Congress Party Won

Purandar is an assembly constituency located in the Pune district of Maharashtra. In the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the voter turnout in Purandar was recorded at 60.02%. This constituency will see a fierce contest between Vijay Shivatare (Shiv Sena) and Sanjay Chandrkant Jagtap (Indian National Congress), along with several independent candidates. Purandar has a strong political history and has attracted significant attention in this election.

Bhor Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

NCP's Shankar Hiraman Mandekar with 126455 defeats INC's Sangram Anantrao Thopate

The Bhor assembly constituency, also situated in the Pune district, witnessed a voter turnout of 68.01% in the Maharashtra 2024 elections. Shankar Hiraman Mandekar (Nationalist Congress Party - NCP) and Sangram Anantrao Thopte (Indian National Congress - INC) are among the top contenders and along with them, several independent candidates.

Maval Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

NCP's Sunil Shankarrao Shelke with 186205 defeats Independent candidate Bapu Jaywantrao Bhegade

Sunil Shankarrao Shelke (NCP) and Bapusaheb Bhegde (Independent) are the prominent candidates in this race. In the previous 2019 elections, Sunil Shelke of the NCP emerged victorious by a massive margin of 93,942 votes, defeating Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chinchwad Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Shankar Jagtap defeats NCP (SP)'s Rahul Kalate with 103865 votes

Chinchwad, an important assembly constituency in Maharashtra, has Shankar Jagtap (BJP) and Kalate Rahul Tanaji (NCP-SP) as the major contenders for the 2024 elections. The race is expected to be intense as both parties have significant support in this region.

Pimpri (SC) Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Nationalist Congress Party Won

Pimpri (SC), located in the Pune district, recorded a voter turnout of 51.29% in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. The race in this constituency see Anna Dadu Bansode (NCP) and Dr. Sulakshana Shilwant Dhar (NCP-SP) as the key candidates, alongside a number of independent candidates.

Bhosari Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

BJP's Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge wins Bhosari with 213624 votes

Bhosari, another significant constituency in Pune district, see a competitive race between Mahesh Landge (BJP) and Ajit Damodar Gavhane (NCP-SP). In the 2019 elections, Mahesh Kisan Landge (BJP) won the seat with a comfortable margin of 77,567 votes, defeating Independent candidate Lande Vilas Vithoba.

Vadgaon Sheri Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES

NCP (SP)'s Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare defeats NCP's Sunil Vijay Tingre with 4710 votes