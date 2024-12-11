Alia Bhatt Asks PM Modi, 'Do You Get Time To Listen To Music?' Here's His Reply

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday where she, along with other members of the Kapoor family, including actor Ranbir Kapoor, invited PM Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival will be held in honour of the legendary actor-filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.

Bhatt during her conversation with the Prime Minister asked if the latter could spare time to listen to music. Responding to Bhatt's question, PM Modi quipped, “I am able to listen (to music). If I ever get a chance, I do listen!”

Sharing a few glimpses of her meet and greet with PM Modi, the Brahmāstra actor on her social media wrote, "Art is timeless. And sometimes to move forward, we must look back and learn.

Mr. Raj Kapoor’s impact was truly global. He marked his footprint all across the world with the movies he made, the stories he told.

Yesterday was such an honour to be invited by our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to spend a lovely afternoon commemorating the life and legend of Mr. Raj Kapoor.

Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire.

We’re thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ from 13th-15th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country."

The entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aarman Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and a few others, met PM Modi to invite him for the film festival to honour the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.

The Kapoor family members expressed hope that Modi would come for the film festival, they said.

Raj Kapoor's cinematic legacy will be celebrated on the big screen with PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation organising the film festival to celebrate the filmmaker-actor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor's cinema.

As part of the centenary celebrations, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive Raj Kapoor's timeless masterpieces on the big screen.

The festival will feature a curated selection of Kapoor's iconic works, including "Awara" (1951), "Shree 420" (1955), "Sangam" (1964), "Mera Naam Joker" (1970), and others.