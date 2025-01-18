9 Essential Coldplay Songs To Know For Magical Singalong With the Band At Their Mumbai Concert

The countdown for Coldplay concert has finally begun. The British band are finally in Mumbai and are all set to stage on fire with their performance today. They will be performing for three days in Mumbai before they head to Ahmedabad. Before, attending their concert, here are nine popular songs you should know to sing along with them.

1. Yellow

Yellow is a song from Coldplay’s debut album Parachutes in 2000. It still remains one of the band’s most popular songs.

2. Paradise

Paradise is the second single from their fifth album Mylo Xyloto that released in 2011. The song was even nominated for a Grammy Award in the category Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance.

3. Viva La Vida

Viva La Vida is another one of the British band’s popular songs from their 2008 fourth album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends.

4. Fix You

Fix You song is their second single from their third album X & Y on September 5, 2005. It reached number 4 on the UK Singles Chart.

5. My Universe

My Universe was recorded by the band and Kpop group BTS. It was released on September 24, 2021. The song was the second single from Music of the Spheres, Coldplay’s ninth studio album.

6. Hymn for the Weekend

Hymn for the Weekend is from their seventh studio album A Head Full of Dreams which released in 2015. The song also featured uncredited vocals from singer Beyonce. The music video showcased the culture of India. The song also featured actress Sonam Kapoor in a brief role.

7. Sky Full of Stars

Sky Full of Stars is the second single from their sixth album Ghost Stories, which released in 2014. It was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 57th Grammy Awards.

8. Let Somebody Go

Let Somebody Go is for the band’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. The song also featured singer Selena Gomez.

9. In My Place

In My Place is from their second album A Rush of Blood to the Head. The track was released on August 5, 2002 as the lead single.