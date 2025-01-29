Published 14:29 IST, January 29th 2025
Brawl Video From Coldplay Concert In Ahmedabad Goes Viral, Elderly Man Gets In A Fist Fight | Watch
A video of two men fighting during the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad has now gone viral. The brawl began when the band was performing hit song Viva la Vida.
The British band Coldplay wrapped up their tour in India after their final show in Ahmedabad. But, the show took a chaotic turn when two men got into a brawl and the video has now gone viral on social media.
Two men get into fight during Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, video goes viral
A video of the incident was shared by an account Ghar Ka Kalesh on X. In the clip, the two men were seen slapping, punching, dragging each other as other concert goers watched them and few even tried to stop the fight. This happened when the band was performing their iconic track Viva la Vida. Fans took to comment section to express their opinion. One user wrote, “Kalesh with music”. Another user wrote, “Everything is temporary, but Kalesh is permanent”. “Viva La Kalesh is the anthem we didn’t know we needed. Ahmedabad on beast mode”, wrote the third user.
For the unversed, Coldplay performed at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. The band consists of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion. They performed their popular tracks including All My Love, Clock, People of the Pride and Hymn for the Weekend among others.
When PM Narendra Modi heaped praises for Coldplay concert in India
The Coldplay concert in both the cities Mumbai and Ahmedabad was a total success. Noting this, at Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Narendra Modi said, “You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concert organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India…I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills.”
