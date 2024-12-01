1 Year Of Sam Bahadur: One Of The Biggest Honours For Me To Play Sam Manekshaw, Says Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw in the film 'Sam Bahadur'.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Vicky wrote, "One of the biggest honours for me as an actor has been the opportunity to play FM Sam Manekshaw. Thank you @meghnagulzar @ronnie.screwvala #1yearofSamBahadur."





He also shared a still from the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar.



Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.Vicky played Manekshaw in his biopic 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.



His career in the army spanned over four decades. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.'Sam Bahadur' marked Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna

Gulzar after 'Raazi'.The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.



Vicky received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.



In the coming months, Vicky will be seen in magnum opus, 'Mahavatar'. In the film, he will essay the legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.



The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.



The first look for 'Mahavatar' was released on November 13, with a striking poster that showcases Vicky Kaushal in character.



In his post, Kaushal wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"



The film's story revolves around the figure of Parashurama, one of the seven Chiranjeevis or immortal beings in Hindu mythology. Known for his wisdom, strength, and warrior spirit, Parashurama is revered as both a sage and a fierce protector of dharma (justice).In various mythological texts, including the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana', Parashurama is depicted as an avatar of Lord Vishnu, entrusted with the task of ridding the earth of corrupt rulers and upholding righteousness.



Produced by Maddock Films, the script of the movie is written by Niren Bhatt.