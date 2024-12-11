Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Reception: Abhishek Bachchan, Kalki Koechlin Lead Celeb Roll Call

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's Reception: The newlyweds hosted their post-wedding bash on Wednesday evening which was attended by numerous celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan with nephew Agastya Nanda, Manoj Tiwari, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin and others. For the reception, the newlyweds twinned in black ensembles, while Aaliyah added a dash of gold to her dress.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire make first appearance as man and wife

For their post-wedding bash, Aaliyah wore a long skirt with a slide slit and paired it with a golden breastplate. She sported subtle makeup and styled her hair in soft curls. she added a shimmery black purse to accentuate her look. Shane, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black suit.

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also attended the reception in a blue saree with floral prints. She accessorised her look with gold jewellery and styled her hair in soft curls. She happily posed for the shutterbugs at the venue.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui came with his elder daughter Shora in traditional outfits. Nawaz looked handsome in a blue kurta paired with white pants and tied a matching scarf around his neck. On the other hand, his daughter looked pretty in a pastel green gown paired with a matching shrug with silver detailing.

Anurag Kashyap, who has becpome a father-in-law, looked handsome in a white silt dhoti-kurta set paired with tinted sunglasses.

Abhishek Bachchan arrived with his nephew Agastya Nanda, who made his debut with The Archies. The I Want to Talk actor wore a black suit paired with a white T-shirt, which his nephew looked handsome in a white sherwani set.

Meezaan Jaffrey looked dashing in a brown embroidered kurta paired with white pants. His long hair and bearded look accentuated his appearance.