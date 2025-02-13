Aamir Khan's Take On 'Abusive Comedy' Goes Viral Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has found himself in deep-neck controversy after he made derogatory comments in Samay Raina’s India Got Latent. Amid this, an old clip of Aamir Khan from 2015 has now gone viral on social media in which he is talking about using freedom of speech in a right manner and indulging in verbal violence.

Aamir Khan’s old clip resurfaced amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s IGT row

Aamir Khan’s video is from Youth for Governance 2015 has gone viral on Reddit in which he spoke about popular comedians roasted few celebrities at a star-studded event in 2015. He said, “when they told me what they (AIB) said as part of roast, I felt it was very violent. Violence is not always physical, it can be emotional, it can be verbal. Jab aap kisi ko insult kartey ho toh aap violence perpetuate kar rahe ho”.

Everybody has the right to air their opinions. In my opinion, it was not funny. I am not a kid that I will laugh listening to abuses. I am way past that age. I scolded both, who are my friends, and told them that I do not find it funny at all. If you want to impress me, try making me laugh without insulting anyone. I will enjoy it then. I am not talking about AIB, but about actors at the event...I think as a creative person, it is my responsibility to search for the good in people”.

However netizens had mixed reaction to this video, some agreed to his statement and some did not. One user wrote, “A sensible take”. Another user wrote, "If you have problem dont watch", "be decisive, and scroll through or not interested".

All about Ranveer Allahbadia controversy in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

The episode of India's Got Latent which was shot in November, premiered last week on YouTube (now deleted). It saw Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh as panellists. During the episode, Ranveer asked one of the contestants, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." While the audience cracked into laughter on hearing the question, it didn't go down well with the netizens when it went viral. Post this, several FIRs has been filed.

Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina | Source: Instagram

After facing backlash, the content creator took to X to apologise. He said in the video, “Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being”.