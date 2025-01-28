Abhishek Bachchan's ₹34 Lakh Ram Janmbhoomi Watch Engraved With 'Jai Shri Ram' Is Worth A Look

Abhishek Bachchan attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) recently. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sporting event. However, it was his unique watch that caught the attention of social media users. The saffron-hued watch features the motifs of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Lord Hanuman.

Abhishek Bachchan's Ram Mandir watch costs a whopping amount

As soon as the actor shared the photos on social media, his fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to express curiosity about the watch. The timepiece is crafted by the luxury brand Jacob & Co. and is not only a limited edition but also a tribute to Indian history and culture. The watch features intricate motifs of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Lord Hanuman.

It is engraved with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and the strap is saffron in colour. The piece is called ‘Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2' and perfectly captures the essence of the Ram Janmbhoomi. It is created in collaboration with Ethos Watches and costs a whopping ₹34 Lakhs. As per reports, only 49 pieces of the watch are available for sale worldwide. A special rose gold edition of the watch is priced at ₹56 Lakhs.

A screengrab of the site selling the watch | Image: www.ethos.com

Abhishek Bachchan gears up for Housefull 5, Be Happy

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie is centred around a man battling a fatal disease while sharing a complex relationship with his daughter. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.