Published 23:05 IST, November 30th 2024
Ajay Devgn's Azaad To Release On January 17, Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani To Debut
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's Azaad will release on January 17, marking the acting debut of nephew Aaman Devgan and actress Rasha Thadani.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Ajay Devgn's upcoming film "Azaad" will hit the screens on January 17, the Bollywood star announced on Saturday, November 30.
The period drama marks the acting debut of Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and actor Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.
Directed by "Kai Po Che!" fame Abhishek Kapoor, "Azaad" is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Pragya Kapoor via Guy in the Sky Pictures.
Devgn shared the release date of the film on his official X page.
"Iss kahaani ka dil ek yodha hai, aur dhadkan - #Azaad! Witness the adventure on big screens on 17th January 2025. @Abhishekapoor @RonnieScrewvala @pragyakapoor_ #AamanDevgan @RashaThadani @DianaPenty @RSVPMovies @gitspictures @itspiyushmishra @ItsMohitMalik @Abhishek7Nayyar @pashanjal @ZeeMusicCompany," he wrote.
"Azaad" also stars actress Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra.
