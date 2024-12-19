Search icon
Published 17:18 IST, December 19th 2024

Alaya F Breaks Silence On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Box Office Debacle: Gave Me Clarity On What I...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and struggled to perform well at the domestic box office.

File photo of Alaya F | Image: Instagram

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in the lead roles hit the theatres on April 11. Alaya F, who is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, opened up about the debacle of Bade Miya Chose Miyan.

Alaya F on box office failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

According to a report, Alaya F said, “It gave me clarity on what I want to do going forward”. She also said that it occurred because she spent so much time seeking commercial films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But in the process looking for it, she lost sight of what she was really here to do, that is act. She further remarked that there is surely disappointing among her fans and admirers as everyone though that the film would be a big success.

Alaya F - IMDb
File photo of Alaya F | Source: IMDb

Vasu Bhagnani recalled how Akshay Kumar called him after BMCM flopped

In an interview with ANI, Vashu Bhagnani recalled the time when Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did not perform as anticipated at the box office. The producer getting calls from prominent personalities in the industry.

As per report of Pinkvilla, the producer quoted Akshay Kumar telling him, “Jo bhi hoga mil baant ke karenge (Whatever will be the losses, we'll share).” He added that Akshay consoled him and asked him to not worry about the box office result of the film. He mentioned, “Akshay was the first person to call me and say not to worry, and let him know if there was anything to do. He lent his unconditional support.

Get Ready: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Drops March 26, 2024 - IMDb
Poster of Bade Miiyan Chote Miyan | Source: IMDb

“I also got calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and also my old friend David Dhawan. I am really moved by everyone, they are people who stick by you.” This comes at a time when several crew members working on the film have alleged the production house of not paying them their dues. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:18 IST, December 19th 2024

