Anushka Sharma Poses With Nitish Reddy’s Family During India Vs Aus Test, Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty Makes Special Appearance

Anushka Sharma has been in Australia for a month now cheering for her husband and team India during the test match against Australia. Most recently the actress attended the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Not just Anushka, actress and mom-to-be Athiya Shetty was also in attendance at the match. A photo of the actress is now viral.

Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy in Melbourne

Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as the star player in the recent test matches in Australia. Following the match, the cricketer's family posed with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The actress was in the country to cheer for her husband and for the team.



A screengrab of the post | Image: Mutyalureddykaki/Instagram