Anushka Sharma Poses With Nitish Reddy’s Family During India Vs Aus Test, Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty Makes Special Appearance
Anushka Sharma has been in Australia to support her husband Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team against their test match with Australia.
Anushka Sharma has been in Australia for a month now cheering for her husband and team India during the test match against Australia. Most recently the actress attended the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Not just Anushka, actress and mom-to-be Athiya Shetty was also in attendance at the match. A photo of the actress is now viral.
Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy in Melbourne
Nitish Kumar Reddy has emerged as the star player in the recent test matches in Australia. Following the match, the cricketer's family posed with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The actress was in the country to cheer for her husband and for the team.
In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen in a white top teamed with blue denim. On December 27, Nitish Kumar shared the photo on his Instagram story. He captioned the post, “A lovely moment". Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Athiya Shetty in the background. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband KL Rahul .
