Arjun Kapoor Calls Vikrant Massey A 'Much Better Actor' Than Him In Half Girlfriend: I Wish I Was Able To...
Arjun Kapoor candidly shared his experience of working in film Half Girlfriend. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor the lead role.
Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles was based on the novel of the same name which was written by Chetan Bhagat. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and was released in theatres on May 19, 2017. The film performed moderately well at the box office and was loved by netizens as well. Recently, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his experience of working in the film. He also spoke about his co-star Vikrant Massey’s role and how he was a much better than him in the film.
Arjun Kapoor reveals interesting details about the film
In an interaction with Galatta Plus, “I wish I didn’t have to dub for Half Girlfriend with the dialect. I think I had done a good job on the set but then unfortunately, I had to dub and I am not somebody who is very fond of dubbing because it undermines the honesty in that moment. Also, we, in this generation don’t dub all the time. Not to say it was my worst or whatever but I look back as a critic and I wish I was able to retain the pilot, I was much better at my dialect. You learn the dialect and perform it.”
Arjun further said, “Like Vikrant (Massey) is much better in the dub. He is a much better actor in the film also, in that sense, much more nuanced in that sense. But I was supposed to play more to the gallery but I was not able to get the dialect bang on in the dub which I had in the pilot. So that’s a minor look back and learning experience for me”.
Arjun Kapoor opens up working in South film industry post Singham Again
Arjun Kapoor who is currently basking in the success of Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again has opened up about working in the South film industry.
In a recent interaction, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about taking on negative roles, he said that now is the right time and is taking inspiration from Bobby Deol. He said, “I would love to do more negative roles. I’m also looking to expand my horizons in the South, and if anything interesting comes my way, I’ll surely take it up in Telugu cinema”.
