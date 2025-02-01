Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:58 IST, February 1st 2025

Arjun Kapoor Has Found Love Again After Breakup With Malaika Arora? Actor Says, 'Meri Biwi Ki Baat...'

Arjun Kapoor revealed his marriage plans during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film will release in cinemas on February 21.

File photo of Arjun Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has always been in the headlines for his relationship status. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, he revealed his plans about his marriage. He also said that when the time is right, he will definitely reveal it. 

Arjun Kapoor on his wedding plans: Baat karenge uske bare mein

During the trailer launch of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his wedding plans, he said, “ab hongi toh aap sabko bata dunga. Aj toh film ki discussion aur film ko celebrate karne ka mauka hai so I want to talk about the film. I've allowed enough conversation about my personal life. When the time is right mujhe koi jhijhak nahi hogi. Aap sab jante ho how am I as a person. For now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Jab meri biwi ka baat aayega hum sahi waqt mein baat karenge uske barein mein."

Half Girlfriend (2017) - News - IMDb
File photo of Arjun Kapoor | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, last year during the pre-diwali event in Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor revealed he is single which confirmed his break up with Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, never confirmed or denied their breakup, but their social media activity and public appearances together had fuelled the rumours.

What do we know about his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. As per IMDb, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anita Raj, Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kavita Kapoor and Abhishek Mishra among others. 

Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025) - IMDb
Poster of Mere Husband Ki Biwi | Source:

The romantic-comedy drama is scheduled to release in theatres on February 21, 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:58 IST, February 1st 2025

Recommended

No Reduction in Public Spending on Capital Expenditure: FM | LIVE
India News
India May Amend Nuclear Liability Laws Ahead of PM's Expected US Visit
Republic Business
FM Announces Hike in Customs Duty on Flat Panel Displays for TVs
Tech News
Arab Nations Reject Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza
World News
Railway Budget 2025-26: Record Allocation For Growth And Efficiency
Republic Business
How Else Would You Approach A Girl: Maddy Justifies RHTDM Stalking Scene
Entertainment News
'AAP-Da Se Mukti': A Day After Quitting AAP, All 8 MLAs Join BJP
Election News
How are Auto Industry Players Reacting to Union Budget 2025?
Automobile News
Udit Narayan Reacts To Viral Video Of Kissing Female Fan During Concert
Entertainment News
17-Year-Old Girl Dies Due To Suspected GBS In Assam
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: