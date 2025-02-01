Arjun Kapoor Has Found Love Again After Breakup With Malaika Arora? Actor Says, 'Meri Biwi Ki Baat...'

Arjun Kapoor has always been in the headlines for his relationship status. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, he revealed his plans about his marriage. He also said that when the time is right, he will definitely reveal it.

During the trailer launch of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Arjun Kapoor was asked about his wedding plans, he said, “ab hongi toh aap sabko bata dunga. Aj toh film ki discussion aur film ko celebrate karne ka mauka hai so I want to talk about the film. I've allowed enough conversation about my personal life. When the time is right mujhe koi jhijhak nahi hogi. Aap sab jante ho how am I as a person. For now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Jab meri biwi ka baat aayega hum sahi waqt mein baat karenge uske barein mein."

For the unversed, last year during the pre-diwali event in Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor revealed he is single which confirmed his break up with Malaika Arora. Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2018, never confirmed or denied their breakup, but their social media activity and public appearances together had fuelled the rumours.

What do we know about his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is helmed by Mudassar Aziz. As per IMDb, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anita Raj, Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kavita Kapoor and Abhishek Mishra among others.

