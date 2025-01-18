Azaad Box Office Collection Day 1: Rasha Thadani-Aaman Devgn's Film Off To A Slow Start, Earns ₹1.5 Crore

Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani debut film Azaad released in theatres on January 17. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie received positive reviews from the critics and the audience. However, then film earned less than ₹2 crore on the first day.

Azaad’s box office collection day one

According to a report in Sacnilk, on the first day, the net collection of Azaad in India is ₹1.5 crore. As per early estimate, on day 2, Azaad has minted ₹0.77 crore. The total collection now stands at ₹2.27 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (24%), Bengaluru (13.33%), Hyderabad (11.67%), Lucknow (11.33%), Jaipur (11%) and Mumbai (9.33%).

Poster of Azaad | Source: IMDb

Azaad’s X review

Ever since, Rasha’s dance video Uyi Amma from the movie went viral, fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release. Now, netizens took to social media to give their verdict on the film. One user wrote, “When was the last time you got pleasantly surprised by a film? I just did! #Azaad is superb! To write & weave a film around an animal is a daunting task & #abhishekkapoor & his entire team hv made a riveting, heartfelt film here.Give it a chance.The debutants are superb too.”

Another user wrote, “AZAAD Review : Feels like a snooze fest since story meanders from core topic without actually emotionally moving the audience with the incredible human-animal bond. Regardless, the Magnificent Beast steals the show in every frame”.

“Whatt an amazing movie, loved the story.. in the end audience were literally clapping and hooting for the actors @RashaThadani@AamanDevgan@ajaydevgn #Azaad #AzaadReview”, wrote the third user.