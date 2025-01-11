Published 14:18 IST, January 11th 2025
Baby John OTT Release: Varun Dhawan Starrer To Stream At Digital Platform In March 2025?
The Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John hit the big screens on December 25 and failed to impress the audience at the big screen. It also stars Keerthy Suresh.
Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John struggled to mint numbers at box office. There were reports that after film’s debacle, the makers had been struggling to acquire rights for OTT. However, the report turned out to be baseless. Reportedly the actioner has been acquired by streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.
When and where can you watch Baby John on OTT?
As per reports, Baby John will stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video either at the end of February ar the first week of March. However, no official information has revealed by the makers or the OTT platform. Helmed by Kalees, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Sheeba Chadha among others.
Baby John box office performance
Baby John has collected ₹39.15 crore India net and in worldwide, ₹60.4 crore. The budget of the film was ₹180 crore. Rajpal Yadav who was part of the film, opened up about Baby John’s debacle. He said, If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25 year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film”.
When asked if Varun was "depressed" by Baby John's box office, to this, Rajpal said "no" and added, "Varun is such a sweet boy, very hardworking. He has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks.” For the unversed, Baby John is the remake of the hit Tamil film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The original version minted a little less than ₹160 crore.
