Published 11:53 IST, December 30th 2024
Boxing Day Test: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty's Reaction To Virat Kohli And KL Rahul's Dismissal Against Aus Goes Viral
Boxing Day Test: WAGs and actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty took to the stands to cheer for their husbands and team India during Ind vs Aus test match.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's reaction to KL Rahul-Virat Kohli's wicketAnushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's reaction to KL Rahul-Virat Kohli's wicket | Image: X
Boxing Day Test: Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty have always taken to the stands to show their support for their husbands and cheer for Team India. The actresses were spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30 for the fourth test match between India and Australia. The actress' reactions to their husband's early dismissals during the game have gone viral on social media.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:53 IST, December 30th 2024