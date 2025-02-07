Cringiest Cinema Ever: Badass Ravi Kumar Memes Go Viral As Fans 'Hate Watch' Himesh Reshammiya Starrer

Badass Ravi Kumar starring Himesh Reshammiya released in theatres today ie, February 7, clashing with Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor starrer Loveyapa. Himesh's last release as an actor was Happy Hardy and Heer (2020). Though the film is recording more footfalls, the action-thriller has become the topic for memes.

Badass Ravi Kumar becomes a hot topic for memes

Ever since its release, Badass Ravi Kumar has become the topic of discussion for everyone. A social media user took to X and wrote, “Yo Yo Honey Singh ke pehle LORD HIMESH ka comeback ho gya”.

Another social media user wrote, “Ek alag excitement hai….. ki kya banaya hoga”.

“'Gunda' walked so that #BadassRaviKumar can run”, wrote the third user.

A user named Shiv wrote, “Who DiCaprio? Only Lord Himesh”.

Another wrote, “For the rest 24 Hours I’ll be stanning only Lord #HimeshReshammiya & will hype only his Magnum Opus #BadassRaviKumar”.

Amazon Prime Video too share a meme on their official X handle and wrote, “#BadassRaviKumar once said”.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box office performance

According to early estimates of Sacnilk, Badass Ravi Kumar earned around ₹1.63 Cr India net on its first day. The highest occupancy was recorded in Chennai (30%) followed by Mumbai (18.67%), Kolkata (17.33%), Chandigarh (17%) and Pune (16%).

Poster of Badass Ravi Kumar | Source: IMDb