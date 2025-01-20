Dhoom Dhaam Teaser Out: Yami Gautam And Pratik Gandhi's Wedding Night Turns Into A Chaotic Shootout Episode

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi are all geared up for their upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam. After creating buzz with the first look, the makers have finally dropped the teaser of the film.

Teaser of Dhoom Dhaam unveiled

Streaming giant Netflix shared the teaser of the film with fans giving them a glimpse into chaotic and hilarious rollercoaster of events which is set against the backdrop of a couple’s wedding night. In the teaser it has been showcased, Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi find themselves in an adventure which is filled with thrilling chase to quirky twists. The action comedy shows utter chaos which begins on the day of their wedding night.

As soon as teaser of the film was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, “Two talented actors, it would be quite ride I guess”. Another user wrote, “Looks promising”. “Super talented @yamigautam is back and how. She is dominating the OTT market with a new concept everytime”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Dhoom Dhaam?

Dhoom Dhaam is helmed by Rishab Seth. It is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. The film is set to release on Netflix on Valentine’s Day. February 14, 2025.

Scene from Dhoom Dhaam teaser | Source: Instagram