Did Paatal Lok Maker Sudip Sharma Take A Swipe At Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal? Says 'Glorification Of Violence Won't...'

Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Pataal Lok is back with its much-awaited season 2 on January 17 and is getting blast reviews. The team is actively promoting the series. During one such promotional interview, crime thriller web series maker Sudip Sharma expressed his concerns about the depiction of violence in mainstream cinema. Netizens are now speculating it to be an indirect criticism of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Did Paatal Lok maker Sudip Sharma slam Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s ‘glorified violence’?

In an interview with OTTplay, Sudip Sharma voiced his concerns about the portrayal of violence in mainstream cinema. He said, "Somewhere down the line, violence has become an end in itself in the larger mainstream (cinema). Which disturbs me."

While explaining his point, the NH10 maker said, “When violence is shown without consequences, it becomes problematic.” He emphasised the emotional impact of real-life violence, noting how even a minor incident, like a roadside fight, can leave a lasting impression.

Sudip Sharma criticised films where protagonists kill countless people without facing any consequences, yet are still celebrated as heroes.

The Udta Punjab creator questioned, "One man enters a hotel with a gun and kills 150 people, and no one asks where the police are. Why is no one talking about this?" He challenged the glorification of such acts and the lack of accountability for the characters' actions, describing this trend as deeply troubling.

His interview went viral and fans have been speculating that he called out at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Sudip Sharma says “Pataal Lok is not about violence”

He shares a similar perspective on Paatal Lok, where violence serves as a narrative tool to explore the deeper implications and repercussions of such actions, rather than just being an end in itself.