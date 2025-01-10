Published 23:32 IST, January 10th 2025
Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonu Sood's Debut Directorial Dents Game Changer Biz In Hindi
Banking on the popularity of recent action films like Marco and Kill, Sonu Sood's Fateh will look to break even at the box office.
Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonu Sood marked his directorial debut with the action film Fateh, which released on January 10 coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. Early reviews of the film were good and Fateh has managed to score an opening day collection of ₹2.5 crore. Banking on the popularity of recent action films like Marco and Kill, Fateh will look to break even at the box office. However, Ram Charan's Game Changer is proving to be a hurdle in its way.
Fateh opening day collection low
Fateh collected around ₹2.5 crore on its opening day. The numbers are decent, but a little on the lower side. The occupancy remained below 30% mark but grew from 10% percent to 28% as evening dawned. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer, which collected ₹7 crore in Hindi, is proving to be a big obstacle in its way. Nevertheless, how the clash will pan out remains to be seen.
Fateh: A violent film rooted in emotions
Fateh follows the story of an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam. Apart from Sonu, the action film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. According to the makers, Fateh is inspired by real-life instances of cybercrime.
"The beating heart of the film is its cutting-edge action that plays out with the ultimate showdown between the real and the virtual. This one's for all the heroes out there who dare to fight the battles that many of us don't see," Sonu Sood shared. It also features high-octane action sequences with the Dabangg star in a never-before-seen avatar.
