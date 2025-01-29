Fatima Sana Shaikh Was 'Dropped' From Two Films After Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan Flopped

Fatima Sana Shaikh began her film career as a child artist in the 1997 film Chachi 420 starring Kamal Haasan. Though the actress played several roles, she rose to fame after playing the role of Geeta Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal co-starring Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, Fatima revealed that after the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan, she had to face obstacles in the industry.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing challenges in the film industry

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Fatima Sana Shaikh was asked about the impact of box office failures, she said, “If, as a director you make a film that flops, it becomes very difficult for that person to get another project. The same happens with us actors. If one of your film flops, you might get removed from two or three other films. That’s exactly what happened to me- Thugs of Hindostan flopped, and I was dropped from two films.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan | Source: Instagram

Fatima also said, “Emotionally, I feel like I wish he hadn’t done that and had shown some faith because someone has to show faith, right? If you don’t have faith in an actor, how will it work? Someone might be down today, but tomorrow they could rise, she said, emphasising that an artist is not just a product but a human being”.

File photo of Fatima Sana Shaikh | Source: IMDb

She further said, “It’s a collective thing, right? It doesn’t matter whether someone took responsibility or not. If a film is a hit, even the smallest role of the smallest character gets respect and success. But, if a film flops, even the smallest character faces a setback”.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming projects

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. She will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro…In Dino co-starring an ensemble case of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma and Pankaj Tripathi.

File photo of Fatima Sana Shaikh | Source: IMDb