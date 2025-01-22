From One Hero To Another: Saif Ali Khan Thanks Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Who Saved His Life After Brutal Stabbing

Saif Ali Khan met the auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana who had taken him to Lilavati Hospital on the night of his attack, January 16. The driver also met with the actor's mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore at the hospital. It was a short meeting where the 54-year-old actor thanked him and Sharmila Tagore gave him blessings for saving his son's life by taking him to the hospital on time.



