Had No Failures Like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: Varun Dhawan's Old Comments Invite Trolling After Baby John Debacle
Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John released on Christmas and after registering a decent opening, its collections dipped significantly.
Varun Dhawan's Baby John has performed poorly at the box office despite its Christmas release. The movie has crawled to the ₹20 crore mark at the domestic box office but the collection declined heavily over the past two days. The remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri (2016), has failed to woo the audiences and amid the mixed response, Varun's old comments comparing his career with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have resurfaced.
When Varun said he has had "no failures" in his career
During an appearance on a chat show, Varun Dhawan was asked who he would like to exchange his career with. The options presented to him were Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. To this, Varun replied, "Absolutely none. They've had failures in their careers. I've never had a failure." Amid the lukewarm response to his latest release Baby John, Varun's comments have invited trolling.
"Shouldn't have said it out loud, man just jinxed it (sic)," commented one. Another netizen wrote, "I hope someone brings this up again in an interview with him. Because his arrogance and the jibe at RS and RK was sooo unnecessary. He could have just picked one of the two and admired or would have talked about building his own trajectory (sic)."
Baby John box office collection so far
Released on Christmas, Baby John collected ₹11.25 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹4.75 crore on day 2 and ₹3.59 crore on day 3. The biz in India stands at ₹19.59 crore in three days, with the first weekend looking to close in at below ₹25 crore. On the other hand, comparisons with Theri have been rife on social media, with many suggesting that Baby John is an undesired remake of a cult hit.
