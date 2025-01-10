Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Avantika Malik Opens Up About 'Darkest, Bleakest Moments' In Life Post Separation: I Chose Hope

Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, was married to Avantika Malik for eight years before parting ways. What started as a teenage romance blossomed into love and the couple got married in 2011. However, they parted ways in 2019 for reasons unknown. Avantika Malik took her Instagram to share a note which was all about forgiving others and risking your heart.

Avantika’s note on love, taking care of other

In her latest post on Instagram, Avantika Malik shared a post. In her caption she wrote, “I met 2 friends after a loooonnnggg time (4-5yrs) this week. The last time they saw me in the flesh was 2019, the year I broke and unraveled… And then they saw me now. And they both had the same things to say… That they finally see me be authentic, the real me. And the joy they see that brings to my eyes, a glow to my face:…and I knew they were telling me the truth. But the best thing they said to me was that I was “living”….”. In the end it concluded her caption by saying that she is proud of herself.

Her post read, “The truth is- the amount of days we have here is actually not so large. So if you have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow, to let this world age you and weather you and meet you where you are for even just one more golden minute- I hope you show up for it. Do as much as you possibly can with your time here. Risk your heart. Express. Take care of other, leave them better than you found them. Give yourself permission to take up space. Be al that you are. Love the way you hope to love, and love people on purpose with depth and intention. Keep rescuing those younger parts of yourself. Forgive. Put every ounce of your paperwork soul into this world, crack tenderness into all its dark corners. Stay soft, stay curious, but most importantly- just hold on to your hope, Hold on to your hope”.

When Imran Khan opened up about his divorce

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, the Jaane tu Ya Jaane Na actor admitted that divorce for his choice. He shared, “I don’t have that sense of shame and stigma around it. It was, ultimately, a choice that I made, because I understood that we were in a place where we weren’t enabling and empowering each other to be the strongest and best versions of ourselves.”

