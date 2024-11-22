Imtiaz Ali Clarifies There Was 'No Misdemeanour' On Alia Bhatt Starrer Highway Set: Nobody Was Sent

Highway is a 2014 drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film received praise for its cinematography, plot line and brilliant acting skills. The filmmaker addressed an issue about the misdemeanour.

Imtiaz Ali issues clarification on Highway film

Recently, Imtiaz Ali spoke at International Film Festival of India in Goa during a panel discussion on women daftly and cinema where he had mentioned about the misconduct happened on the sets of Highway.

In his latest Instagram story, Imtiaz Ali shared a screenshot of a report stating that he had sent back a crew member for misconduct. He wrote, ‘Making a slight clarification- there was no misdemeanour on the sets of the movie Highway and nobody was sent back from that unit. The unit of Highway was exemplary :)”.

File photo of Imtiaz Ali's statement | Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Imtiaz Ali had said, “We did a movie called Highway where we were on the road constantly with no proper vanity vans. Even for nature’s call or to change, Alia had to be taken to unusual places. Sometimes we were at certain spots where it was not possible for anybody but maybe the cameraman, or myself, or Randeep Hooda to be the people to give her that safe space”. He also said that, he had to sent back this guy after he was lurking around Alia during the time whenever she was changing at unusual places or going for nature's call.

All about Highway

Highway tells the story of Veera, a young bride-to-be is abducted by a local gangster Mahabir and his men a day prior to her wedding. Far from being terrified of her abductor, Veera discovers a new meaning to her life. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Pradeep Nagar, Hemant Mahaur and Ranjit Batra among others.

File photo of Alia Bhatt from Highway | Source: IMDb