Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:49 IST, December 23rd 2024

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Romantic Birthday Getaway With Boyfriend Vijay Verma In Goa

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for over a year now and were spotted having a gala time in Goa. The actress shared few glimpses from vacation.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma fun time in Goa | Image: Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been in a relationship for over than a year now. The couple is often spotted in public places and jetting off on holidays together. The couple very recently shared few glimpses from their vacation in Goa.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma’s vacation in Goa

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress ringed in her 35th birthday on December 21. The special day she celebrated it with boyfriend Vijay Varma and few of her friends. She took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her Goa vacation.

The first picture showed her posing with a number of red and white roses in front of her. Another picture showed Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram and other friends having a gala time. In another video, the couple could be seen with joysticks in their hands and focused at the screen in front of them.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s advice on relationship amid dating Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently dating actor Vijay Varma, appeared on a podcast with Raj Shamani, where she was asked to give the best relationship advice that she has ever received in life. She also recalled how she was advised about the same from others. Tamannaah shared about the persistence of ‘problematic zones’ in relationships.

File photo of Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma | Source: Instagram

She said, “The problems you witness in the initial stage of our relationship will persist forever. They will become a roadblock in your relationship. It doesn’t change, because aapko pata hai ye problematic zone hai ya persist karega”.

With this opinion of Tamannaah, the podcast host differed. However, she continued that she had experienced these feelings in her past relationships. She called it a true interpretation as per experience.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:49 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

Deepveer Introduce Daughter Dua To Paps In A Private Event, See Photos
Entertainment News
PM Modi Participates in Christmas Programme Hosted by CBCI | LIVE
India News
'Don't Understand Why Virat Kohli Blocked Me', Says Rahul Vaidya
Entertainment News
Mercury Drops in Haryana, Punjab After Rain, Gurdaspur Shivers at 4 deg
India News
Hyderabad Police To Approach Supreme Court Over Allu Arjun’s Bail
Entertainment News
'Why the Hate?': Woman’s Comment Sparks Bengaluru vs North India Debate
India News
Who is V Ramasubramanian? 5 Key Facts About the New NHRC Chief
India News
Delhi Police Nabs Man Wanted in Robbery-Murder Case after 3-Year
India News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Police Releases Footage From Sandhya Theatre
Entertainment News
BCCI Drops Major Update On Mohammed Shami's Injury, Chances On BGT Tests
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.