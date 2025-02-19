Is Ranveer Singh Venturing Into Film Production? Actor's Spokesperson Reacts

There have been reports that Ranveer Singh is venturing into producing movies and is searching for projects. However, the actor's spokesperson has rubbished the reports and said he is currently focusing on his upcoming project. The actor has two big-budget movies in his bank - Don 3 and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh is NOT turning producer

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson has told Bollywood Hungama that the reports of the Singham Again actor turning producer are untrue. He is busy shooting his upcoming movie. "This news is absolutely untrue, and there is no development like this so far. He is currently shooting and focusing on his upcoming project.”

(A file photo of Ranveer Singh | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, the reports claimed that the actor is gearing up to launch his own production house, just like other Bollywood stars, including Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar .

What is Ranveer Singh busy with...

The actor is busy shooting for Dhurandhar which also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The makers have kept the details under wraps but it has been reported that Ranveer will have a neaty role, introducing him in a completely new avatar. The movie is being helmed by Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date.

Apart from Dhurandhar, he also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. The movie also reportedly stars Kiara Advani in the pivotal role.