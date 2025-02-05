Is Subhash Ghai New Neighbour Of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal? Filmmaker Buys Apartment For Whopping ₹24 Cr In Same Building

Subhash Ghai is one of the renowned filmmakers in Bollywood. He has delivered several hits including Hero, Karz, Lakhan and Pardes among others. The director has recently purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai for a whopping amount of ₹24 crore.

Subhash Ghai becomes proud owner of high-end apartment in Mumbai

According to reports of Square Yards, Subhash Ghai bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. The property is situated in 81 Aureate, a residential project by MJ Shah Group. The built-up area spans upto 4,364 sq. ft. of carpet area and 5,239 sq. ft. (486.69 sq. m.). Reportedly, a stamp duty payment of ₹1.44 crore besides registration charges of ₹30,000.

File photo of Subhash Ghai | Source: IMDb

This is after Subhash Ghai had reportedly sold his Andheri apartment for ₹12.5 crore. Interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha who had recently sold her apartment for ₹22.50 crore, owns another unit in the same upscale residence. Bandra West is one of the most sought-after location for celebrities and other elites due to its Bandra-Worli sea link and upcoming developments.

File photo of Sonakshi Sinha | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Subhash Ghai?

Subhash Ghai is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He first began his career in the industry as an actor with smalll roles in films including Taqdeer in 1967, Aradhana in 1969. He made his directorial debut with Kalicharan in 1976.

File photo of Subhash Ghai | Source: Instagram