Kahaani Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay Expecting First Child With Wife Piya Chakraborty 2 Years After Marriage, See Post

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife Piya Chakraborty announced that they are expecting first child on social media. The couple shared the news in a Valentine’s Day post on their social media handles.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife Piya Chakraborty took to their Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post. Along with the picture of them, the caption read, “A bit late to the Valentine’s party... We were busy with this:

1. This is us

2. This is our eldest, Nina

3. Then last year came Bagha

4. Our bubble of love is growing: a human being will be joining the tribe soon! #2025 #babycomingsoon”.

Congratulatory messages poured in from celebrities. Actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations”. Another actress Subhashree Ganguly too wrote, “Congratulations my favourites”.

Fans too showered blessing on the couple. One user wrote, “Congratulations @piya_chakraborty di.and @parambratachattopadhyay da.. Stay very very well. Piya sister, you be careful. Stay as much as you can. Love you. Another user wrote, “Finally the lineage comes to the point "to be continued”. “omygod!mad mad maddd in loveeeeee”, wrote the third user. For the unversed, Parambrata and Piya tied the knot on November 27, 2023, at the actor’s residence in Kolkata. The duo opted for a simple legal wedding.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay-Piya Chakraborty's relationship timeline

Before tying the knot with Piya, Parambrata Chatterjee, once considered among the most eligible bachelors in Bengali cinema, had traversed a path of love. His previous relationships include a short-lived affair with actress Swastika Mukherjee. Following this, he engaged in a long-distance relationship with Netherland-based girlfriend Ike Schouten. Meanwhile, Piya was previously married to singer Anupam Roy in 2015. However, rumours of strain in their relationship surfaced, with speculation that Parambrata might be a factor. The couple officially announced their divorce on November 11, 2021.

