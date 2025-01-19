Search icon
Published 20:01 IST, January 19th 2025

Kangana Ranaut Is Ready To Make Truce With Diljit Dosanjh: I'am Totally At Peace

Kangana Ranaut revealed in recent interaction that she has made peace with Bollywood director and Diljit Dosanjh but doesn’t feel the need to be friends.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram

Actress Kangana Ranaut is well known not only for her acting talents, but also for the several controversies she has allegedly been a part of. She is known for her social media preens where she often comments on things she finds wrong in the industry. But, now it seem like she is ready to say peace with the Bollywood director and singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana Ranaut on diffusing the feud: I’m totally in peace with them

During an interview on the YouTube channel The New Indian, Kangana said how she is at peace with her nemesis Bollywood director and singer Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “I’m totally at peace with them. When I see a great piece of work. It’s just that, do I have to make them my friends or hang out with them? I don’t think that’s important. But do I have anything against them? No, I don’t think I have anything against them”. The actress also mentioned about the film Shershaah as well.

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Jubilee' director for launching 'fresh talents' - IMDb
File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Kangana’s feud with Diljit Dosanjh ignited in 2020 amidst the backdrop of the farmers’s protest in India. She had accused the singer of fuelling the protests and later vanishing from public. Later Diljit countered back Kangana’s claims which led to series of heated exchanges on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh - IMDb
File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: IMDb

Kangana’s latest release Emergency

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency hit the screens on January 17 after multiple delays. Despite not facing clash from any major film, it still hasn’t made any impact on the audience. As per early estimates of Sacnilk, the movie opened at ₹ 2.5 crore in India. However on second day, it minted ₹3.50 crore. The movie has amassed a total of ₹ 6 crore. 

Emergency (2025) - IMDb
Poster of Emergency | Source: IMDb

Directed by the Queen actress herself, the film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

