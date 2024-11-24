Karisma Kapoor Almost Falls At Cousin Aadar's Roka Ceremony, Requests Paps 'Woh Mat Dalna' | WATCH

The Kapoor cousins came together on Saturday to celebrate the big day of their cousin Aadar Jain in Mumbai. It was his roka ceremony with his girlfriend Alekha Advani, whom he proposed to a month ago in a dreamy beach setup. From Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor , everyone was seen at Alekha's residence. Speaking of which, when Karisma stepped out of her car, she almost fell which was captured by the paps stationed at the venue. However, what grabbed our attention was the actress repeatedly asked the paps to not upload the video, but her request went unheard and the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Karisma Kapoor almost falls while exiting her car

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Karisma can be seen getting out of her car and putting her foot forward when she misstepped which made her almost lose her balance. The actress gained composure and laughed out loud while experiencing the situation. She then approached the paps and happily posed for them. However, as she was leaving, she asked them not to upload, "Woh mat daalna abhi". A paparazzo replied, "Woh hi jayega ma'am". To this, she playfully replied, "No", but another insisted that this portion would only go. On hearing this, she said, "Arey what is this".

For the occasion, Karisma wore a black anarkarli featuring golden detailing at the borders. She sported a nude makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes and paired her ensemble with matching bellies.

(Karisma Kapoor at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony | Image: Varinder Chawla)

All about Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony