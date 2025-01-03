Kartik Aaryan To Begin Filming For Anurag Basu's Musical Love Story Before Dharma's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri?

2024 was one of the best and incredible year for Kartik Aaryan. The actor created record at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It has been only three days of 2025 and Kartik Aaryan is already jam-packed with several projects. According to report, Kartik Aaryan will be in filming for Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated untitled project in January followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming project?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the source has quoted that, “Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan are teaming up for an intense love story produced by Bhushan Kumar and the film goes on floors by the end of January. The makers have planned a marathon schedule of 3 months from January to April”.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Source: IMDb

Furthermore, the source has informed that, “It’s an ambitious musical love story and rolls from January end. The bearded look of Kartik Aaryan is for the Anurag Basu directorial. The title and other details of the film will be announced shortly once it goes on floors.

File photo of Anurag Basu | Source: IMDb

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline. The film is a collaboration of Dharma Production and Namah Pictures. The upcoming project will go on floors from May this year.

There are also reports of Sreeleela (best known for Pushpa 2 song Kissik), will be making Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan. He also has Aashiqui 3 and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjan Ustara.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Source: IMDb