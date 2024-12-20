Katrina's 'Sensuality' To Ranveer's 'Energy', Bosco Reveals What He Likes About Celebs At Sangam

Choreographer Bosco Martis talked about collaborating with Bollywood's biggest stars at Republic Media's Sangam Summit. He spoke about what qualities each one of them possesses and what sets them apart.

When asked what he likes about different celebrities and what unique they bring to the stage, Bosco said that he likes Ranveer Singh's "energy", Tiger Shroff's "fluidity", Madhuri Dixit's "ada" and Katrina Kaif's "sensuality". He described Deepika Padukone, with whom he worked on the viral track Jhoome Jo Pathaan, as "mirchi".

"When you understand the lyrics and the experience helps you internalise it, it becomes easy," he shared. "There's nothing like nepotism in the industry. Your hard work will take you places. You have to prove what you have and the audiences will take you places," he added.

Which Bollywood actor does Bosco Martis like to work with the most?

Speaking at Republic Media's Sangam Summit, choreographer Bosco Martis spoke about working with A-listers in Bollywood. From yesteryear stars to the next-gen actors, the choreographer has collaborated with almost all celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Most recently, he gained critical and commercial acclaim for his hook steps on the songs Tauba Tauba in Good Newz and Chuttamalle in Devara.

When asked about who his favourite star to work with is, the choreographer picked veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan . Elaborating further he added, “The energy that Amitabh Bachchan has is infectious.” He recalled an anecdote of working with the Boillywood megastar on the song Party Toh Banti Hai from Bhoothnath 2 and remembered how he would willingly stress on rehearsing despite the scorching heat and uncomfortable costumes. Bosco added, “He was perfecting his steps. Like a child, he was making sure that he got the attention and that he was doing right. His love of the art is fantastic and I love to work with him.”