Khushi Kapoor On Admitting Getting Nose Job, Lip Fillers: People Think Plastic Is Biggest Insult...

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is gearing up for the release of her second movie Loveyapa, alongside Junaid Khan. It will be her first movie to be released on the big screens as her debut movie The Archies, was released directly on OTT. Even before her debut, the actress was criticised for undergoing cosmetic surgery. Well, to everyone's surprise, she seemingly admitted going under the knife. Now, the actress has once again spoken boldly on the topic.

Khushi Kapoor opens up about getting a nose job and fillers

During her interaction with Curly Tales, Khushi opened up about her confession on social media last year. The actress said, "I don't think it's such a big deal. I see like the term plastic... Plastic is like people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone”. In the promo video of the show, she also candidly expressed how people had preconceived notions against her even before she made her debut. "Before I even stepped into the industry, people had a preconceived notion of what I'm like and who I am. Most of it was negative," she said.

(A file photo of Khushi Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, last year in August, Khushi reacted to an old video of herself where she can be seen accompanying her mother Sridevi and other family members at an event. A user wrote, “I'll be honest, khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely js looks like she lost weight”, while another wrote, “ THANK YOU. she was 12 here, she also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that”.

To this, Khushi wrote, “@archivekhushii lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha”.

(A file photo of Khushi Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Kushi Kapoor's upcoming movie Loveyapa?