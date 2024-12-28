Kriti Sanon Attends Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Show With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Sister Nupur In Dubai, Videos Go Viral

Kriti Sanon has been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia and often the two are snapped enjoying dinner and celebrating festivals together. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon has shared pictures and videos which show Kriti Sanon and her enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance at an event in Dubai.

Viral pics of Kriti Sanon having fun with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share a series of pictures. In the pictures, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Nupur can be seen having a gala time at the show. Along with sharing pictures, she wrote, “With my main 3 handsome men!"

Kriti with friends | Source: Instagram

Another picture that has surfaced on Instagram shows Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia, Nupur, cricketer MS Dhoni, and others together on the stage, enjoying Stebin’s performance.

Kriti with friends | Source: Instagram

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia’s Christmas celebrations

Kriti Sanon recently celebrated Christmas with Kabir, his family and MS Dhoni. Sharing the photos, she simply dropped Christmas tree, Santa Claus and heart emoticons.

Kabir also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that shows him, along with Kriti, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva, happily posing for the camera.

Christmas celebrtions | Source: Instagram