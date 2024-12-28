Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:26 IST, December 28th 2024

Kriti Sanon Attends Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Show With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Sister Nupur In Dubai, Videos Go Viral

Kriti Sanon Attends Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Performance In Dubai With Kabir Bahia, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon. Pictures are now going viral on social media.

Kriti Sanon Attends Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's show in Dubai | Image: Instagram

Kriti Sanon has been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia and often the two are snapped enjoying dinner and celebrating festivals together. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon has shared pictures and videos which show Kriti Sanon and her enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance at an event in Dubai. 

Viral pics of Kriti Sanon having fun with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share a series of pictures. In the pictures, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Nupur can be seen having a gala time at the show. Along with sharing pictures, she wrote, “With my main 3 handsome men!"

Kriti with friends | Source: Instagram

Another picture that has surfaced on Instagram shows Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia, Nupur, cricketer MS Dhoni, and others together on the stage, enjoying Stebin’s performance.

Kriti with friends | Source: Instagram

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia’s Christmas celebrations

Kriti Sanon recently celebrated Christmas with Kabir, his family and MS Dhoni. Sharing the photos, she simply dropped Christmas tree, Santa Claus and heart emoticons.

Kabir also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that shows him, along with Kriti, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva, happily posing for the camera.

Christmas celebrtions | Source: Instagram

It all started when rumours of Kriti Sanon dating Karan Bahia surfaced when a fan in Greece photographed them at an open-air restaurant. The rumoured couple had celebrated Diwali together with family. Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend maintains a strong connection with Indian cricketers as well, including the legendary captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, as well as Hardik Pandya .

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:26 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.