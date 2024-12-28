Published 23:26 IST, December 28th 2024
Kriti Sanon Attends Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Show With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Sister Nupur In Dubai, Videos Go Viral
Kriti Sanon Attends Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Performance In Dubai With Kabir Bahia, Varun Sharma, Nupur Sanon. Pictures are now going viral on social media.
Kriti Sanon has been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia and often the two are snapped enjoying dinner and celebrating festivals together. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon has shared pictures and videos which show Kriti Sanon and her enjoying Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance at an event in Dubai.
Viral pics of Kriti Sanon having fun with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share a series of pictures. In the pictures, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Nupur can be seen having a gala time at the show. Along with sharing pictures, she wrote, “With my main 3 handsome men!"
Another picture that has surfaced on Instagram shows Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia, Nupur, cricketer MS Dhoni, and others together on the stage, enjoying Stebin’s performance.
Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia’s Christmas celebrations
Kriti Sanon recently celebrated Christmas with Kabir, his family and MS Dhoni. Sharing the photos, she simply dropped Christmas tree, Santa Claus and heart emoticons.
Kabir also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that shows him, along with Kriti, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and their daughter Ziva, happily posing for the camera.
It all started when rumours of Kriti Sanon dating Karan Bahia surfaced when a fan in Greece photographed them at an open-air restaurant. The rumoured couple had celebrated Diwali together with family. Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend maintains a strong connection with Indian cricketers as well, including the legendary captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, as well as Hardik Pandya .
