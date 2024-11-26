Search icon
Published 16:15 IST, November 26th 2024

Kriti Sanon Blames Audiences And Filmmakers For Nepotism, Reveals How The Vicious Cycle Works

Kriti Sanon was speaking at the IFFI 2024 in Goa when she gave her candid opinion about nepotism and shared that the audience is equally to blame.

A file photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Instagram

Kriti Sanon was speaking 55th International Film Festival in Goa where she shared her candid opinions about nepotism. The actress shared that despite not having a ‘film background’ she has had ample opportunities. She also shifted the blame for promoting star kids on the audience rather than filmmakers.

Kriti Sanon says she was given a chance in Bollywood despite not being from a film family 

Actor and producer Kriti Sanon recently shared her thoughts on nepotism while speaking at the 55th International Film Festival in Goa. Kriti, who has carved her place in Bollywood without connections in the film industry, spoke candidly during a masterclass about the struggles faced by outsiders and how the "media" and "audiences" contribute to the nepotism conversation.

A file photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

During her conversation, Kriti said that it takes time for someone without a "film background" to get the opportunities they dream of. "The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you," said the Do Patti actress.

The industry is not so much responsible for nepotism: Kriti Sanon 

Kriti also shared her view that the Bollywood industry itself is not entirely to blame for nepotism and pointed out that the audience and media have a role in promoting star kids. Kriti said, “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is saying about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connection is not there with the audiences you will not get there.”
 

Do Patti' actress Kriti Sanon looks sensational in all-black jumpsuit with lace detail
A file photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Do Patti, alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was released on Netflix on October 25. The film is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Updated 17:43 IST, November 26th 2024

Goa

