Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia's Unseen Photo From New Year Vacation Goes Viral, Rumoured Couple Enjoys Pool Time In Candid Click

Kriti Sanon often grabs headlines due to her rumoured relationship with Kabir Bahia. Although the cute couple keeps things low-key, their photos and videos often catch the eye of netizens. And this time no different, as the cosy pictures of the two have been making rounds on the social media and sparking excitement among fans online.

Kriti Sanon's unseen photos with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia go viral

Recently, a series of photos of Kriti Sanon and her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia from their New Year vacation have gone viral on Reddit. In one photo, Kriti rests her head on Kabir’s shoulder while standing close to him, showcasing their apparent comfort with each other, despite the images being slightly blurry.

Another picture shows Kriti and Kabir sitting closely with actor Varun Sharma during a concert by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehwish Hayat. The snap captures them in conversation, with Kabir appearing to glance at Kriti's phone.

The image included the caption, "Look who’s here," tagging both of them. As soon as photos went viral, fans reacted with many calling them "Perfect" and flooding the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

When Kabir Bahia accompanied Kriti Sanon for a Christmas celebration

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, but their photos from celebrations and holidays together have sparked speculation online. Last month, they celebrated Christmas with former cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni.