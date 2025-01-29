Junaid Khan Reveals What’s Inside Dad Aamir Khan's Closet: You'll Be Suprised Aapko Wahan...

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their big screen debut with the upcoming film Loveyapa. The actors have been relentlessly promoting the movie which will hit the big screens on February 7. However, clips from the promotions of the movie have gone viral on social media. In the video, Maharaja actor reveals inside deets about Aamir Khan’s wardrobe.

Junaid Khan reveals his father’s closet has everything

In a recent promotional interview at Radio City, RJ Salil asked Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor how they really spend their money except for cars and houses. Khushi Kapoor replied, "I really don’t spend much. I just take it from Mumma’s (Sridevi’s) and Janhvi’s cupboard."

What truly caught everyone’s attention was Junaid Khan’s revelation about Aamir Khan’s closet. He said, “You’d be surprised apko papa ke closet mai kya kya milega.” When asked if he had borrowed clothes from his father, Junaid laughed and admitted, “Ha ha maine liye hai (yes, I have taken them).” He added, “Unke paas har size ke kapde hain, coz at some point in his life, he has been every size.”

Recently, Junaid Khan has faced considerable trolling for various reasons.

Why are netizens trolling Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan?