My Talent Isn't Shackled By Body, Wrinkles On Face: Nimrat Gets Candid On Longevity In Bollywood At Republic Women's Summit

Nimrat Kaur graced the Republic's India Women's Summit on January 23 with her appearance where she opened up about nepotism and whether she was ever replaced by a star kid. She also talked about how she is fortunate to be still relevant in the Hindi cinema despite being away from the big screens for a long time. For the unversed, the actress was working on international projects during her time away from Bollywood.

Nimrat Kaur opens up about nepotism in Bollywood

At the Women's Summit, Nimrat was asked to address the 'N' word, which is nepotism. To this, the actress replied that she doesn’t want to sound “unaffected” but she doesn’t want to limit her ecosystem by bothering herself about who is being cast and where. “I don’t believe in that because I feel like if I make my battles small with little fights, I will remain only on that level. Somewhere its an unconscious way of growing up on waves. I don’t actually get bothered to find out who is getting what and that’s an honest truth.”

She continued “I know what I am getting, I know that I want to keep getting more and more. I love to earn to be able to spend it on myself and loved ones and give back to the society. So I am going to be in a place where I feel like deserved more which you see the kind of work I am doing, deserves more.”

I am here for the long haul: Nimrat Kaur

During the same conversation, Nimrat said it’s not about actors but the amount of people one is able to bring to theatres. She further mentioned how she wants her work to speak for her and not the appearance of gender. “I was abroad working on several projects. Many people come to Mumbai every day, but some disappear despite working in the industry for years. However, she is “very grateful” to be able to walk into a room and be recognized. “I know I am on the right path. I don’t have to worry about ki usko kitna mil raha hai and all. I am here for the long haul. I am not in a rush. My talent doesn’t depend on my body, not on the wrinkles on my face. I am here to entertain, I am here to provide relatability for people like she is one of us,” she concluded.

(A file photo of Nimrat Kaur | Image: Instagram)