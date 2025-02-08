Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 20:02 IST, February 8th 2025

Neena Gupta Calls Her Maha Kumbh Visit A 'Unique' Experience, Says 'Been Wanting to Come Here For Years'

Neena Gupta visited Maha Kumbh Mela recently. The veteran actress took a holy dip in Ganga and called it a unique experience. She will next be seen in Vadh 2.

Neena Gupta | Image: Neena Gupta/Instagram

Veteran actress Neena Gupta visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and expressed her awe and admiration for the grand spiritual gathering. The Good Bye actress will next be seen in Vadh 2 alongside Sanjay Mishra.

Neena Gupta shares her experience of visiting Kumbh Mela

Neena Gupta said to ANI, “I have been wanting to come here for years. It was a unique experience…Finally, I took a dip today. The atmosphere here is crazy. I have never seen a bigger gathering in my life... I am impressed by the government for organising such a huge event”.

Other celebrities from film industry and sports have also visited the holy place including, Hema Malini , Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza. The Maha Kumbh Mela is a major Hindu pilgrimage and festival held every 12 years at four holy locations in India: Haridwar, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Ujjain, and Nashik. Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), and will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. 

What’s next for Neena Gupta?

Neena Gupta will next be seen in the sequel of Vadh starring Sanjay Mishra. Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions.

Scene

The first part of the film was released in 2022. Apart from Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, the film will also feature Tanya Lal, Manav Vij, Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.

