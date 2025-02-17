Netizens Unimpressed With Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Untitled Romance Film Announcement- Here's Why

Kartik Aaryan's new romance drama was announced on social media. The film is going to be released in Diwali 2025 with the Bollywood debut of Sreeleela. As soon as the first look teaser of Kartik and Sreeleela's film was launched, headlines screaming Aashiqui 3 populated the internet. However, it is not official whether the love story is Aashiqui 3 or not, netizens seem to be unimpressed with Anurag Basu’s new pairing describing it as ‘miscasting.’

Netizens seem disappointed with the whole vibe of Kartik Aaryan’s untitled film

The teaser was released on social media on February 16, Kartik is seen playing the guitar in front of a massive audience at a concert, while Sreeleela portrays his love interest as they explore the city and perform daring stunts. In the film, the Chandu Champion actor sports a rugged look with a thick beard and long hair. Since its release, the teaser has gone viral, but netizens have been quick to criticise both the pairing and the actor's look.

Many users voiced their dissatisfaction with the teaser on X, with several expressing disappointment over the announcement. One Reddit user commented, “This is disappointing, At least dye the hair to match the beard or vice versa, it’s weird.” Another compared him to Aditya Roy Kapur, saying, “Rahul Jaykar from Meesho.” Someone else wrote, “He will ruin Aashiqui for us, bro.” A few also criticised the pairing, stating, “They are nowhere near Shraddha and Aditya.”

Additionally, some users pointed out that the film’s title was missing from the teaser, leading the audience to question whether this film is part of a series.

What happened to Aashiqui 3?

Last year, the producers chose to use the title 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' after the Delhi High Court advised against using 'Aashiqui 3.' However, it is said that the differences were eventually resolved, and Aaryan recommended keeping the film within the franchise, causing a delay in production.