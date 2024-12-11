'Old Uncle' Raghav Bashed For 'Cringe' Husband-Wife Jokes, Netizens Feel Bad For Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra married in 2023 after dating for over a year. The couple met on the sets of Chamkila and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Delhi last year in September. Parineeti and Raghav recently appeared for a joint interview where the latter cracked some husband-wife jokes that were deemed stereotypical by netizens and invited a lot of criticism for the AAP leader.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra married in September 2023 | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti uncomfortable with Raghav's husband-wife jokes?

A video compiling Raghav Chadha's husband-wife jokes from his joint interview with Parineeti Chopra has gone viral on social media. The actress seemed uncomfortable as the quips seemed to be in poor taste. At one point, Parineeti gave Raghav the side eye, seemingly unimpressed with how he was casually making sexist remarks in front of the audience that erupted in applause.

File photo of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

"We are happily married, she is happy and I am married," Raghav said as Parineeti frowned. Throughout the show, the politician made several wife jokes like, "In a marriage, there`s always a person who is right and another person who is the husband." He also said, "Hum samjhota kar lete hain. Main apni galti qbool leta hoon aur yeh mujhse agree kar leti hain (We compromise. I accept my mistake and she agrees that it was my mistake)." Netizens expressed their disapproval with Raghav's jokes, more so in front of his wife.

Netizens flay Raghav over 'old uncle' jokes