Raha Kya Sikhegi? Netizens Worried For Ranbir-Alia's Daughter As 'Smoker' Grandmoms Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan Exposed
While some social media users criticised Neetu Kapoor, others came to her defence, saying she was a responsible adult who was free to make her own choices.
The Kapoor fam jam on New Year 's turned out to be a controversial one after a photo featuring Ranbir Kapoor 's mother Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan with a vape caught attention of netizens and went viral. Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with negative remarks, criticising the veteran actresses for promoting a harmful lifestyle. Many pointed out how Kapoor's voice had drastically changed over the years, possibly an effect of smoking.
Neetu Kapoor caught with a vape, photos go viral
In one of the images from her New Year's getaway with her family, Neetu Kapoor was snapped with a vape beside her. Her in-law, actress Soni Razdan was also seen in the photo. She shared the image in her Instagram stories, writing, "Mommies" and accompanied it with a flower emoji. Netizens quickly noticed that a vape was lying on the table, which invited criticism.
"Her voice is a giveaway. Even Kareena’s voice has changed drastically (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Wow a grown a** woman is making a lifestyle choice, call the elders (sic)." In the past, Priyanka Chopra and Ananya Panday have also been criticised as photos of them smoking in public went viral.
Netizens come to Neetu Kapoor's defence
While some social media users criticised Neetu Kapoor, others came to her defence, saying she was a responsible adult who was free to make her own lifestyle choices. Some shared that just because a vape was lying in front of her in a photo doesn't mean that she is a smoker.
"Please let them live the way they want , stop this too much of intrusion and nitpicking of things. Just because it's in front of her ,doesn't mean that Neetu is only using them could be anyone else in the group that travelled and might have kept there Or maybe she is struggling with issues that we don't know and using it," shared a netizen. Another one, defending Neetu Kapoor, wrote, "I want to know what is the difference between a male smoker and a female smoker, why is the reaction to female celebrities being smokers more surprised and critical (sic)."
