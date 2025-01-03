Rajkummar Rao's Only Flop Film In Dinesh Vijan's Horror Universe Axed From New Slate Of 8 Movies? Here's The Truth

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock has made a major revelation on New Year 2025 of a slate of new and returning titles in his ambitious horror-comedy universe including Stree 3, Munjya 2, Shakti Shalini, Chamunda and Pehla Mahayudh. However, none of the eight films is a sequel to Janhvi Kapoor ’s Roohi, which remains Rajkummar Rao’s only flop, raising questions about its exclusion.

Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Roohi Not Part Of Maddock Supernatural Universe?

After the super success of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree in 2018, Maddock Films brought another horror-comedy Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar, in 2021. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic and did not succeed at the box office.

The following years saw the release of Bhediya, Munjya, and most recently Stree 2, forming the Maddock Supernatural Universe, also known as the horror-comedy universe. However, fans always wondered if Roohi is a part of the universe.

A few months ago, Amar Kaushik, the mastermind behind the horror-comedy universe, clarified that Roohi was never part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. He explained that he had no involvement in its production, as he was busy directing Bala at the time. In an earlier interview, Kaushik stated, "Roohi nahin hai, kyunki jab woh ban rahi thi, toh main bhi usme zyada involved nahi tha, toh mujhe zyada pata bhi nahi tha. Main us time Bala bana raha tha, unless mujhe aisa lage ki double role chahiye Raj ka (Roohi isn't a part of it, and I wasn't involved in its making. I was filming Bala then, so unless I feel that a double role is needed for Raj, it won't be)."

This clarification explains why Roohi is no longer associated with the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Maddock Films' 8 horror-comedy universe movies along with Bhediya 2, Stree 3, and Shakti Shalini release dates

In 2025, they will launch Thama during Diwali and Shakti Shalini on December 31. Both are entirely new projects, and fans are eager to find out which Bollywood stars will join these films.

In 2026, their horror-comedy universe will see the return of Varun Dhawan as the powerful wolf in Bhediya 2, scheduled for release on August 14. It remains uncertain whether Kriti Sanon will reprise her role, as her character’s fate is unclear. For context, Bhediya, released in November 2022, received praise for its VFX. Maddock Films' second offering for 2026, Chamunda, will also be a fresh addition.

In 2027, Maddock Films continues the trend with Stree 3, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, hitting cinemas on Independence Day. The year will conclude with Maha Munjya, the sequel to Munjya, featuring Abhay Varma and Shravari Wagh, set for release on December 24.

By 2028, the franchise will expand further with two horror-comedy films titled Mahayudh. The first instalment, Pehla Mahayudh, arrives on August 11, followed by Dusra Mahayudh on October 18.