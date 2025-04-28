Virat Kohli Teasing KL Rahul Hilariously After RCB Beat DC in IPL 2025 Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for the Bengaluru side as they beat Delhi on Sunday in their away game by six wickets. The win has taken RCB to the top spot in the points table and they look to have almost sealed themselves a berth in the playoff. While it is turning out to be a good season for RCB, Virat Kohli is once again turning out to be their main man after years of playing the tournament. Kohli hit a timely 51 off 47 balls to guide the chase.

But it was what happened after the game that stole the show. Kohli was spotted teasing Rahul after the win. For the unversed, Rahul did the popular ‘Kantara’ gesture after taking Delhi over the line in Bengaluru. Now that Kohli has returned the favour, he took the liberty to poke fun at his India teammate.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli has become the new Orange Cap holder midway stage through the season.

‘It was a top win, especially looking at the surface’

"It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. This wicket played very differently to the other games. Whenever there is a chase on I keep checking with the dugout if we are on course, what is my role etc," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the win.