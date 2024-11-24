Ranbir Kapoor On Collaborating With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again In Love & War: He's Not Changed...

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years in the upcoming film 'Love And War' alongside actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.



Ranbir, who debuted under Bhansali's direction in Saawariya (2007), spoke about reuniting with the acclaimed director during a special session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday.



Sharing his thoughts on working with Bhansali again, Ranbir said, "I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him."



"He hasn't changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different," he added.



'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024 and is expected to go on floors in the coming months.



During the session with filmmaker Rahul Rawail, the 'Animal' actor also talked about his ongoing efforts to restore the films of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, alongside NFDC, NFAI, his uncle Kunal Kapoor, and the Film Heritage Foundation.



"We have done 10 films so far, and we have much more to do. I am really hopeful you guys will check out his work because there are so many people who haven't seen his work," Ranbir said.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.



Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.



The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.