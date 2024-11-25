Ranbir Slammed For Revelation About Alia Not Knowing Kishore Kumar: Learn Something From Virat Kohli

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most followed Bollywood celebrity couples. However, over the years the actors have gotten into several foot-in-mouth situations. In various media interactions, they have unveiled candid revelations that have invited a barrage of trolling. Most recently, speaking at IFFI 2024, the Animal fame revealed that upon their first meeting, his wife Alia Bhatt was unaware of the singing legend Kishore Kumar. Though Ranbir did not mean it as an insult, his comment has drawn massive flak on social media.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor emphasised the importance of staying connected to one's roots while announcing a nationwide film festival to honour his grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The announcement was made during a session at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, ahead of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14. Ranbir reflected on the relevance of celebrating cinematic legends, saying, "It's important we remember our roots--not just Raj Kapoor, but so many filmmakers and artists who have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

To underline his point about staying connected to one's roots, Ranbir shared an anecdote about his wife, actor Alia Bhatt. When I first met Alia, she didn't know who Kishore Kumar was. It's just the circle of life. People are forgotten, and new artists take over," he revealed.

They should stop embarrassing each other: Ranbir Kapoor's comments on Alia Bhatt invites trolling

As soon as the video of Ranbir Kapoor's comments went viral online, netizens shared their thoughts in the comment section. Several social media users pointed out that the actor should not have demeaned his wife on a nationwide platform. They even defended Alia Bhatt by mentioning that she was only 9 years old when she met Ranbir so it is natural for a young child to be unaware of Kishore Kumar. A user wrote, “Har kuch media m bolne ke liye thodi hota h.. unnecessary hate Alia ko milega..waise hi sab usko hate karte h..kaisa husband h ye apni wife ka hi majak bana diya..wo v sabke samne." Another wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor ne unnecessarily yeh sab bolke Alia ko insult kia. He should learn from Virat Kohli on how to respect wife in front of people.”

Users also shared that both Ranbir and Alia should stop mentioning each other in interviews as it often does more harm than good. They recalled the time when Ranbir was trolled after the Jigra actress revealed he liked her without makeup and insisted on her not wearing lipstick. A social media user wrote, “Please stop bringing each other's names into the conversation. It's only fueling more negativity instead of doing any good."

It was in April 2022, when Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple then welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.