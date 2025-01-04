Rare Spotting! Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Vacation With Daughter Aaradhya Amid Split Rumours, Netizens Relieved

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare joint appearance at the Mumbai airport, putting an end to all divorce rumours. They were seen with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, after returning from their New Year holiday.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan was seen exiting the airport as Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked behind him. As Bol Bachchan actor headed towards the car, the paparazzi asked him to pause for a photo with Aishwarya, but he continued walking. Aishwarya then greeted everyone with a 'Happy New Year'.