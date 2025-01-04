Search icon
Published 11:18 IST, January 4th 2025

Rare Spotting! Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Vacation With Daughter Aaradhya Amid Split Rumours, Netizens Relieved

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai alongside daughter Aaradhya returned from their vacation together, putting divorce rumours to rest.

Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Return To Mumbai After Celebrating New Year | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare joint appearance at the Mumbai airport, putting an end to all divorce rumours. They were seen with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, after returning from their New Year holiday.

Aishwariya Rai | Image: X
Abhishek Bachchan | Image: X

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan was seen exiting the airport as Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked behind him. As Bol Bachchan actor headed towards the car, the paparazzi asked him to pause for a photo with Aishwarya, but he continued walking. Aishwarya then greeted everyone with a 'Happy New Year'.

For the travel, Abhishek wore a swetashirt, black pants and white shoes. Aishwarya was seen in a black sweatshirt, matching tights and sneakers. Aaradhya wore a black sweastshirt, denims and shoes.

This is a developing copy…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:18 IST, January 4th 2025

